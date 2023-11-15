Creative, In-Camera Techniques to Achieve Artful, Abstract Images

media release: Glenys Garnet, a freelance visual artist and photographer in Wakefield, England, is our presenter for the November Third Thursday Talk. Due to the time zone difference, her online presentation will be on Wednesday, Nov. 15, at 1 PM. You are encouraged to view her presentation at that time. Anyone unable to do so can view a recording at the regularly scheduled time, at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 16.

This presentation is an introduction to the way I use in-camera techniques to create my images.

The emphasis is on taking a creative approach to your photography through the use of different lenses, including Lensbaby, vintage and other 3rd party lenses and using techniques like ICM and Multiple exposure to create unique images, without the use of Photoshop.

I show lots of examples to show you how the techniques are used and explain how they work.

This one for the photographers who want to consider a more abstract approach to photography.

Third Thursday Talks are always free and open to the public.

