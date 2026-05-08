media release: Calling all creative girls ages 9-11!

Is your child ready to make art, make friends, and make memories?

Sign her up for Creative Journey, a 5-day expressive art camp where imagination leads the way!

Dates: June 22 to June 26

ime: 9am – 12pm

Location: 5004 Allis Ave Madison, WI 53716

No art experience needed—just bring your ideas!

Each morning is packed with painting, collage, storytelling, and fun activities to help girls explore their feelings, boost confidence, and celebrate what makes them unique.

All supplies and snacks provided!

Limited spots—register now!

For questions or to sign up, contact info@damawi.org

Let your child’s creative journey begin!