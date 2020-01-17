press release: Overture is pleased to collaborate with Children’s Theater of Madison, expanding their production of Mockingbird to include an exhibition in our Playhouse Gallery featuring professional artists from ArtWorking. CREATIVE LIFE ON THE SPECTRUM runs FRI, JAN 10 – SUN, MARCH 1, with a reception on FRI, JAN 17, 6-8 PM. In Mockingbird, Caitlin, who is on the autism spectrum, uses art to process her world. This exhibition showcases visions of the world through the eyes of professional artists with disabilities from ArtWorking as well as youth from CI Pediatric Therapy Centers and Achieving Collaborative Treatment.