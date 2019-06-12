RSVP for Creative Native Bee House Workshop

Google Calendar - RSVP for Creative Native Bee House Workshop - 2019-06-12 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - RSVP for Creative Native Bee House Workshop - 2019-06-12 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - RSVP for Creative Native Bee House Workshop - 2019-06-12 00:00:00 iCalendar - RSVP for Creative Native Bee House Workshop - 2019-06-12 00:00:00

RSVP

Olbrich Gardens 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714

press release: Learn about structures you can build to encourage native bees to take up residence in your landscape, and then build a small house for non-stinging, solitary bees. The unique bee house is constructed using hollow stems and other bee-friendly tubes. All supplies provided. Youth Accepted: Ages 12 and up. Instructor: Katey Pratt, Olbrich Botanical Gardens

Time: 6-8 p.m., Wednesday, June 19

Registration Deadline: Wednesday, June 12

Price: $35/$28 for Olbrich member

Info

Olbrich Gardens 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714 View Map
Home & Garden
608-246-4550
RSVP
Google Calendar - RSVP for Creative Native Bee House Workshop - 2019-06-12 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - RSVP for Creative Native Bee House Workshop - 2019-06-12 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - RSVP for Creative Native Bee House Workshop - 2019-06-12 00:00:00 iCalendar - RSVP for Creative Native Bee House Workshop - 2019-06-12 00:00:00