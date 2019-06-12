RSVP for Creative Native Bee House Workshop

press release: Learn about structures you can build to encourage native bees to take up residence in your landscape, and then build a small house for non-stinging, solitary bees. The unique bee house is constructed using hollow stems and other bee-friendly tubes. All supplies provided. Youth Accepted: Ages 12 and up. Instructor: Katey Pratt, Olbrich Botanical Gardens

Time: 6-8 p.m., Wednesday, June 19

Registration Deadline: Wednesday, June 12

Price: $35/$28 for Olbrich member