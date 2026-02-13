Creative Power Showcase reception

× Expand Mike Lawler Creative Power Showcase exhibit. ARTS for ALL Wisconsin Call for Art juror Debra Brehmer reviews entries hanging in MYArts gallery in March 2023.

media release: Join Arts for All Wisconsin for a night to celebrate the submitting artists and their work at the opening reception of the 2026 Creative Power Showcase. Cast your vote for the Audience Favorite award as you enjoy light refreshments and peruse three floors of artwork created by Wisconsin artists of all ages with disabilities. For each purchase, 70% is directed to the artist, and 30% supports our statewide arts programs for children and adults with disabilities.

The art will be on display until May 22, but if pieces sell between April 18 and May 22, they may be taken down earlier.