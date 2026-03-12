media release: uHuman's CREATIVE RECOVERY FEST!

Mar 28, 2026, 8:30 AM – 4:30 PM CDT, Art Lit Lab , 111 S Livingston St, Madison, WI 53703, USA

Looking for a space to dream, imagine, explore and celebrate this spring break? A free, daylong public event on SATURDAY, MARCH 28 at Madison’s ARTS + LITERATURE LABORATORY (ALL) featuring immersive arts therapy-inspired workshops where community members of all backgrounds can engage in expressive arts and help destigmatize both addiction and sobriety. While the bulk of event attendees are likely to be adults, youth may be particularly interested in attending the bilingual Comic Book Storytelling workshop that will be offered at 10:30 am & 1:00 pm.

A few important details: Everyone is welcome! This celebratory event is for everyone, not just folks in recovery! Participants are encouraged to come & go as they please. Feel free to pick one session, or stay all day...it's a casual, revolving door experience, not a formal conference! A $20 contribution at registration is strongly encouraged. However, the event is free to those who can't afford to contribute right now, and we've also set up options for those who can afford to be more generous. Every dollar you give supports our mission to create a cooperatively-owned media company that offers equitable & affordable housing to its member-owners. Additional proceeds will help cover event & labor costs. uHuman is sharing this with local organizations in hopes of engaging creative arts–interested individuals who may not be traveling over spring break and/or who could benefit from a positive, creative experience that weekend.

Folks can learn more and register here: https://www.uhuman.info/event-details/uhumans-creative-recovery-fest

Schedule:

8:30 AM - 9:30 A MORNING MINGLE (doors officially open): Door Prizes, Exhibitor Tables, Networking

9:30 AM - 10:15 A KICK OFF & WELCOME ADDRESS

10:30 AM - 12:00 PM sessions: ARTS THERAPY (morning session); COMIC BOOK STORYTELLING (morning session) Bilingual (Spanish-English); MUSIC & MOVEMENT; CONTEMPLATIVE WRITING (morning session)

10:30 AM - 2:30 PM sessions: 20-40 min. CREATIVE COACHING; 20-30 min. MASSAGE THERAPY

12:00 PM - 1:00 P VEGAN TASTING LUNCH

1:00 PM - 2:30 PM sessions: CONTEMPLATIVE WRITING; ARTS THERAPY; COMIC BOOK Storytelling; MUSIC & MOVEMENT

3:00 PM - 4:30 PM LIVE PODCAST RECORDING featuring DINA NINA MARTINEZ-RUTHERFORD