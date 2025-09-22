media release: Arts + Literature Laboratory welcomes uHuman's Creative Recovery Lab for a series of hybrid SM(ART) Peer Support Meetings on the fourth Monday of every month from Monday, September 22, 2025 through Monday, March 23, 2026 from 5:30pm to 7:00pm the Third Floor Education Studio and online. Meeting dates will include:

Monday, September 22, 2025

Monday, October 27, 2025

Monday, November 24, 2025

Monday, December 22, 2025

Monday, January 26, 2026

Monday, February 23, 2026

Monday, March 23, 2026

In these hybrid SM(ART) Creative Recovery Labs, participants use tools from Self-Management and Recovery Training to foster creativity and community. Here, Dane County residents & visitors can explore new pursuits and passions, and engage in some of the vital, absorbing, creative interests that may be essential to recovery from addictive behaviors around gambling, food, and mind-altering substances.

Facilitated by Morgan D. Stewart, these meetings focus largely on the universality of creativity and its essential role in behavioral change processes. Each participant will be expanding their capacity to consider themselves as creative, resourceful, and capable individuals

No labels. No surrender to a higher power. No judgment…just creative people like you practicing evidence-based, harm-reduction oriented, creative arts therapy-inspired tools live more balanced lives. Mark your calendar for every 4th Monday at 5:30pm. You can join us in person, or online!

uHuman’s Creative Recovery Lab is funded in part by Dane Arts, Madison Arts Commission and Wisconsin Arts Board. The project is being sponsored by Art Lit Lab. More information can be found at https://www.uhuman.info/gather.