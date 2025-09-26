media release: The Latine Heritage Month Planning Committee, in addition to our sponsors, are pleased to present the Latine Heritage Month keynote event, “Creativity Without Borders: A Conversation with Vic Garcia.” Vic Garcia is a Miami-based artist and entrepreneur known for his vibrant, character-driven artwork. His work has attracted notable supporters, including Bad Bunny, LeBron James, Manny Machado, Alex Rodriguez, and Pharrell Williams. Beyond the canvas, Vic Garcia has expanded his work into fashion with his brand, Vic Garcia World. Vic’s message of good energy, inclusivity and community focus is inspiring to all. This event is free and open to the public. Please contact lcc@studentaffairs.wisc.edu with any accommodation needs.