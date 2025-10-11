Creature Clash

media release: For Readers Ages 9 to 12. See local authors pit their fictional creatures against one another in a game of spooky and silly competitions... and help decide who wins each round! No RSVP required.

Meet the Authors:

Sarah J. Mendonca: Sarah J. Mendonca is a Portuguese-American author of magical books about misfits finding their own way in the world. Raised on her father’s bedtime stories, Sarah started writing about monsters at age eight and hasn’t stopped since. You can find her haunting dark forests, lurking in bookshops, or buried underneath her enormous tea collection. Visit her at sarahjmendonca.com. An Encantadora’s Guide to Monstros and Magic is her debut novel.

Christine Virnig: Christine Virnig is a fan of books, candy, spooky stories, poop jokes, and coffee…in no particular order. A former physician, Christine now spends her days writing books, reading books, and working at a library where she is surrounded by books. Christine lives in southern Wisconsin with her husband, two daughters, a ridiculous number of dust bunnies, and one incredibly lazy cat. You can visit her on the web at ChristineVirnig.com.

Alby C. Williams: Alby C. Williams hails from the land of snow and salt potatoes. They are a storyteller, poet, and artist of dubious skill but endless enthusiasm. If you catch them in their spare time, you might mistake them for a cat based on the amount of yarn in their immediate vicinity, but don't be fooled -- they're actually several pigeons in a trench coat.