Creature Comparison: Skeletons

press release: Just in time for Halloween, Jacki is hosting an all-ages workshop that will look at the fascinating structures within. Animals that look completely different on the outside all share a similar blueprint on the inside, and we are all more alike than we realize.

We will look at basic skeletal anatomy and practice making our own skeletons of anything from badgers and giraffes to whales and even cartoon characters! Freehand or some guides will be available.