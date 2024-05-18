Creek Corrridor Bird Walk

media release: The Friends of Pheasant Branch Conservancy has several fun events planned for late spring and early summer, including a special event this week where visitors can view the Conservancy’s bald eagle family and recently born eaglets.

Upcoming events include:

Eagle Nest Watching Party (4-6pm Friday, May 3): Visitors are invited to see the Conservancy’s bald eagle fledging and their parents. Join volunteer naturalists at the eagle viewing platform (east of the parking lot at Gaylord Nelson Road and Pheasant Branch Road) to learn about the Conservancy’s eagle nest and eagle behavior. Spotting scopes and binoculars will be provided.

Birding by Ear (6-7:30pm Thursday, May 16): Join Friends of Pheasant Branch Conservancy Education Coordinator and avid birder Tim Hansel at the Middleton Public Library, 7425 Hubbard Ave., to learn how to identify the songs of the birds you’ll find at the Conservancy. The event is part of the Friends’ regularly scheduled Conservancy Days programs, which are held on third Thursday of every month at the library. Registration required—learn more at midlibrary.org/events.

Creek Corridor Bird Walk (8-10am Saturday, May 18): Hike the newly refurbished Pheasant Branch Creek Corridor with volunteer naturalists to look for colorful warblers and other migrating birds. Meet at the Park Street entrance of the Pheasant Branch Creek Corridor.

Grassland Bird Walk (8-10am Saturday, June 1): Explore the Conservancy’s new 160-acre planted prairie and view grassland birds like bobolinks, meadowlarks, and more on this guided naturalist walk.

All events are free and open to the public. For more information and to find more events, visit pheasantbranch.org/events.

Registration is also now open for the annual Prairie Chase Run/Walk, which will be held at the Conservancy on Saturday, June 22. The event features a 5K run/walk or an all-terrain 10K on the scenic grounds of the Conservancy. Find more information and register at prairiechase.com.

The Friends of the Pheasant Branch Conservancy is a volunteer group that works to restore, protect, and promote the Pheasant Branch Conservancy and its watershed, advocating for the Conservancy through physical, informational, and educational work. Learn more at pheasantbranch.org.