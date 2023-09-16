media release: Come celebrate Creekside Place with us on Saturday, September 16! With live music all day including headlining band Pink Houses, an Artisan Outdoor Market, and great food, you will not want to miss out on CreekFest 2023! We are excited and hope you can join us on this epic day of fun. No entry cost. Food, beverages, and market will have items available for purchase.

Music by SlipJig 2:30 pm, Darious Pro Pittman 4 pm, Soggy Prairie 5:30 pm, Pink Houses 7 pm.