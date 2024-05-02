Creekside Cruise Night

media release: Join us in kicking off our Tenth Anniversary Season of Creekside Cruise Nights! Our first Cruise Night of 2024 will be on May 2, and we will be showing our appreciation for Evansville's First Responders.

With good food, cold drinks, a 50/50 raffle, awesome cars, and more, we are so excited for the start of our 2024 Cruise Night Season.

Bring a car to show off, or bring some friends and family to come look at what's on display. Either way, it's guaranteed to be a good time!