Creekside Cruise Night

to

Creekside Place, Evansville 102 Maple Street, Evansville, Wisconsin 53536

media release: Join us in kicking off our Tenth Anniversary Season of Creekside Cruise Nights! Our first Cruise Night of 2024 will be on May 2, and we will be showing our appreciation for Evansville's First Responders.

With good food, cold drinks, a 50/50 raffle, awesome cars, and more, we are so excited for the start of our 2024 Cruise Night Season.

Bring a car to show off, or bring some friends and family to come look at what's on display. Either way, it's guaranteed to be a good time!

Info

Creekside Place, Evansville 102 Maple Street, Evansville, Wisconsin 53536
Special Interests
608-882-0407
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Creekside Cruise Night - 2024-05-02 17:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Creekside Cruise Night - 2024-05-02 17:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Creekside Cruise Night - 2024-05-02 17:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Creekside Cruise Night - 2024-05-02 17:00:00 ical