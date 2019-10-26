Creepy Kooky Spooky

Central Library 201 W. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: Let’s have some Halloween-inspired DIY fun! Up your style-factor with a one-of-a-kind block printed tote bag for collecting your candy, add some pizzazz to your Halloween decor with some happy, confetti pumpkins, and become a monster with your fantastical pasta mask! All ages; no registration needed, walk-ins welcome.

Central Library 201 W. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
608-266-6300
