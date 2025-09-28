Crestwood Walking Tour

media release: Join us for a fascinating walk through one of Madison’s most innovative neighborhoods. On Sunday, September 28, explore Crestwood, a cooperative community tucked into the west side that helped pioneer affordable, community-based housing in the late 1930s. Guided tours will highlight Crestwood’s leafy cul-de-sacs, mid-century architectural gems, and rare prefab homes like the iconic Lustron and Erdman’s U-Form-it. Discover how a determined group of state workers, professors, and returning veterans came together to imagine a new kind of neighborhood. One built on shared values, green space, and bold design.

Starting every half hour, 9 am-12:30 pm, location provided with ticket purchase.

Tickets in advance only:

$15 – Madison Trust Members

$15 – Madison Trust Partners

$25 – General Public

As of Sept. 1, we only have room on the 9:00 a.m. (1 ticket) and the 12:00 p.m. (2 tickets) tours!