media release: The Monona Grove Education Foundation will be hosting its first ever Fundraiser CRIBBAGE Tournament and 50/50 raffle on Saturday October 21, 2023 at Oakstone Recreational, located at 304 Commerce Parkway, Cottage Grove, WI. $20 entrance fee. Registration begins at 6:30 pm, play begins at 7:00 pm.

For more info, please contact mgefsnackpacks@gmail.com