Crime Prevention & Safety Conference & Expo

press release: Triad’s 17th annual crime prevention and safety conference is scheduled for Friday, September 27, 2019, at the American Family Insurance Training Center in Madison. “Partners on a Mission to Serve” is the theme of this popular day-long conference.

Offerings will include topics like Active Shooter, Driver Safety, the Normal Aging Brain vs. Dementia, Drug Addiction, and Human Trafficking.

The registration rate is $35, or $25 for those who register before August 14, 2019. This fee includes continental breakfast, lunch, and materials. To view the full conference schedule and complete your registration, click on the button below.

If you prefer to print and mail your registration, you can download a form here.

For more information, contact: Mary Stamstad, RSVP of Dane County: mstamstad@rsvpdane.org.

8:00-8:30AM Registration and Exhibits

8:30 -8:45AM Housekeeping and Introductions; Community Deputy Mike Butler, Dane County Sheriff’s Office

8:45-9:15AM Keynote–Josh Kaul, attorney general of Wisconsin

9:30-10:45AM Workshops: Breakout #1

10:45-11:00AM Break

11:00-12:15PM Workshops: Breakout #2

12:15PM -1:00PM Lunch, Exhibits, Door Prizes

1:00-2:15PM Workshops: Breakout #3

2:15-2:30PM Break

2:30-3:45PM Workshops:Breakout #4