Criminal Justice Reform: What's Changing, What's Not, and Why

Middleton Library 7425 Hubbard Ave., Middleton, Wisconsin 53562

press release: The latest in our ongoing lecture series, Scholar'd for Life! Join us as we welcome Cecelia Klingele, associate professor of criminal law at UW-Madison Law School, to present a lecture entitled "Criminal Justice Reform: What's Changing, What's Not, and Why."

Thursday, March 5 at 6:30pm. To register, call 608-827-7403, email info@midlibrary.org, or register online HERE.

Scholar'd for Life is a lecture series presented by the Middleton Public Library in partnership with the UW-Madison Speakers Bureau.  Taking the "Wisconsin Idea" as its starting point, this series aims to promote lifelong learning, intellectual curiosity, and engagement between academics and the community as a whole.  More information, including recordings of past lectures, at www.midlibrary.org/sfl.

Lectures & Seminars
608-827-7402
