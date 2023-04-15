media release: Teatro Décimo Piso is proud to present Argentine playwright Javier Daulte’s Criminal. The award-winning play tells the story of two psychoanalysts and their patients whose lives intertwine through an impending crime.

Access to the Gilbert Hemsley theatre is through the doors facing East Campus Mall.

Performed in Spanish with English supertitles.

Though the event is open to the public, if you are a member of the UW-Madison community (e.g. student, faculty, staff, etc.), please bring your Wiscard for us to scan at the door as part of the reporting requirements of the Wisconsin Experience Grant.

C﻿ontent warning: this play contains discussion of sex and violence, including intimate partner violence.

Saturday April 15th at 7:00pm; Sunday April 16th at 1:30pm. The play runs for 50 minutes with no intermission

Price: Free!