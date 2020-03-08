Crimson Gold

press release: Iran | 2003 | 35mm | 92 min. | Persian with English subtitles

Director: Jafar Panahi

Cast: Hossain Emadeddin, Kamyar Sheisi, Azita Rayeji

The gifted director Panahi confronts class divisions within contemporary society through this dark story that begins with a violent jewelry store robbery gone awry. In flashback, the life of the main perpetrator – an overweight Tehran pizza delivery man played by non-professional Emadeddin – is brought out of the shadows. The tense, spare and compassionate screenplay is by the great Abbas Kiarostami. Co-presented with support from UW Middle East Studies.