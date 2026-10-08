media release: Coney Island Studios is back with a second filmed event. Please join us.

Sunday, November 8, come to the studio for a small, private event limited to 25 guests, centered around a singular figure in American folk life: Cris Plata.

This evening is more than a performance. It is an opportunity to document music, memory, and lived experience. Cameras will capture both Cris’s performance and the surrounding atmosphere, creating a rare filmed record of the night.

The filmed performance will be released publicly and shared publicly in 2027.

If you choose just one truly special performance to attend before the year ends, we hope it will be this one. An Evening with Cris Plata will happen only once.

We hope you’ll join us at Coney Island Studios for this rare document of a remarkable life.

Doors 6:30 sharp

Light dinner at 7:00

Taping begins 7:45

BYOB

Limited seating, tickets required.