× Expand Jim Dexheimer Cris Plata & Extra Hot

press release: June 14 - August 16, 2022, Tuesdays @ 7 p.m.

Enjoy an evening concert in one of Madison’s most delightful outdoor venues! Concert attendees should bring their own lawn chairs or blankets. Carry in picnics and beverages are allowed.

Suggested Donation - $5. No tickets required. All concert attendees must bring their own lawn chairs or blankets. Carry in picnics are allowed. Please carry out all trash.

Cris Plata was born in South Texas, the son of migrant workers. Those early days of living in different migrant camps and following the harvest exposed Cris to a range of musical genres, including norteño, conjunto, and ranchera. He was also influenced by notable and innovative Texan singer-songwriters such as Bob Wills, Townes Van Zandt, Lyle Lovett, and Steve Earle. Cris fuses these musical experiences with his original storytelling for a truly unique sound. And his band brings the right amount of spice to make their concerts “Extra Hot!”