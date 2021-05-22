press release: Tired of COVID brain? Thrilled at the arrival of better weather? Now’s the time to look ahead to live music, right in the 'hood.

After cancelling five indoor concerts last year, we tested out two fall outdoor shows with our neighbors Madeline and Bret, combining our two backyards for one big performance space. Tim and Jan Grimm from Indiana and our local favorites, Harmonious Wail, put on wonderful concerts for our live music-starved crowds. Everything went so well, we all are ready to leap into more this year. We’ve got four shows already set up, with more in the planning stages. Bring a blanket or lawn chairs, spread out safely, and join us once again.

CRIS PLATA WITH EXTRA HOT, 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 22 (Sunday, May 23 rain date) Get your dancing shoes on and expect a rollicking good time with Cris, his wife Ann on bass, and their full band. You can call it Tex-Mex, Norteno, Conjunto or Ranchera, it doesn’t matter. It’s just damn good music. www.crisplata.com Cost: $20 per person.

Concert details: All proceeds go to our musicians. To make your reservations, send or drop off your check or cash to Anne and David, 451 N. Few Street, Madison, WI 53703 (check payable to David Wallner). or use PayPal. Contact us if you want to use Venmo. We’ll have beer, soda, and mineral water (in individual cans and bottles) for sale. Current Dane County physical distancing guidelines will be followed. Capacity is limited and we anticipate sold-out concerts, so get in touch soon. Please note that we hold checks to be cashed after the concert date. If it turns out you can't make it to the concert after you've purchased tickets, we'll refund your money if we can re-sell your seats. Contact us at annedave@chorus.net for more info.