The Crisis in Gaza and the West Bank

from the Activist Calendar: Sun., Sept. 8, 7:00 pm Midvale Community Lutheran Church (4329 Tokay Blvd.) Talk with Dr. Mitri Raheb! Born and raised in Palestine, Rev. Dr. Mitri Raheb is a co-founder of Bright Stars of Bethlehem. He is founder and president of Dar al-Kalima University in Bethlehem. Previously, he was the pastor of the Evangelical Lutheran Christmas Church in Bethlehem. Described as the most widely published Palestinian theologian, Rev. Raheb is the author and editor of more than forty books. He will discuss the current crisis in Gaza and the West Bank and how the work of Bright Stars of Bethlehem is offering hope. More info? Contact: info@midvalelutheran.org RSVP's using this link are appreciated.