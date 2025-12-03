media release: Cristela Alonzo made history when she became the first Latina to create, produce and star in her own network sitcom, ‘Cristela’ for ABC. Cristela made history again when she became the first Latina lead in a Disney Pixar film when she voiced the character of Cruz Ramirez in ‘Cars 3’.

Cristela has subsequently appeared in numerous films and TV shows, such as HBO’s ‘His Dark Materials’ and Stephen Soderbergh’s ‘The Laundromat.’ She has appeared on late night shows such as Conan, The Late Show with David Letterman and Stephen Colbert, and numerous talks shows and game shows as well as being a host on ABC’s ‘The View’. Her first stand-up special, Lower Classy, is currently streaming on Netflix, along with her more recently released second stand-up special, ‘Middle Classy’.