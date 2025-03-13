Cristina Córdova reception

media release: “Embodied Connections: Figurative Ceramics and Cultural Narratives” includes work created by the 2025 Schuh Visiting Artist, Cristina Córdova, along with pieces made by UW-Whitewater Art and Design students in a studio workshop led by Córdova and Professor Jared Janovec.

The public is invited to an artist talk in the atrium of the Greenhill Center of the Arts on March 13 at 6 p.m. After the talk, beginning at 7 p.m., an hors d’oeuvres reception will provide an opportunity for everyone to view an exhibition of her work in the Crossman Gallery, also located in the Greenhill Center of the Arts.

Exhibition Dates: February 17–March 20

Public Event: March 13

6-7 p.m. Artist Talk

7-8:30 p.m. Exhibition Reception

The exhibition and Córdova’s visit are funded by the Annette and Dale Schuh Visiting Artist Endowment. The endowment was established in 2015 in honor of Annette’s transformative experience as an undergraduate art student at UW-Whitewater interacting with notable visiting artists. It is with this remarkable donor intent that artists of prominence and significant stature will visit UW-Whitewater on an annual basis. To see past artists, visit uww.edu/artist.

Find Cristina Córdova online at: https://www.cristinacordova.com/.

The Crossman Gallery is always free and all are welcome. Crossman Gallery hours (during scheduled exhibitions): Monday - Thursday 11:00 am - 6:00 pm

Parking is available during the artist talk and reception at no charge in Lot 1. During all other gallery hours, parking is available in Lots 1 & 2 with a valid permit. Temporary parking permits can be purchased at a cost of $5.00/day. Permits may be obtained in person in the Parking office during business hours, from the kiosk, which is located behind the Visitor Center building (available 24/7), or visitor permits can be purchased online at https://uww.aimsparking.com/.