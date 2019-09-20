Critical Mass for Climate Change

press release: A critical mass ride is being organized to support climate action. Biking is a major part of being green and could play a critical part in reducing our carbon emissions. We will ride from Olbrich Park to the Top of State at 11am and at 7pm we ride from the Top of State back to Olbrich park. Under 25 people we ride willy st, more than 25 and we ride east wash. Let's ride to for our fallen friends and show we have the numbers to be taken seriously.