Crochet Flower Coasters

media release: Join textile and fashion studies student Willa Peterson in the WIP Lab on November 21st from 12-3 to learn how to make crochet plant coasters! In this tutorial, Willa will teach students the basics of crochet, including chain stitches, single crochets, double crochets, and slip stitches. All skill levels are welcome! Supplies will be provided.

The tutorial will start at 12:00 and will last until 3:00. Space is limited. Please sign up so we know you are coming!

You are also welcome to explore the other materials available in the WIP Lab or bring your own project to work on whenever the gallery is open.