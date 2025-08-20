Crokinole Day

Dungeon Throwers 6704 Watts Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53719

media release: Adventurers, the Dungeon summons you for a night of flicking glory!

On this sacred day, Crokinole champions and brave newcomers alike will gather within the Dungeon walls to test their skill, nerve, and precision.

What Awaits You:

Free Open Play — all heroes welcome

“Learn the Arcane Flick” station for fresh recruits

Mini Tournament — glory for the victors

Your quest: bring thy companions, or arrive alone and join a party. Only the deftest fingers shall triumph… but all shall be remembered in the Dungeon’s saga.

Info

Recreation
608-467-2011
