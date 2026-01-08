media release: Mexico | 1992 | DCP | 92 min. | Spanish with English subtitles

Director: Guillermo del Toro

Cast: Federico Luppi, Ron Perlman, Claudio Brook

In del Toro’s feature debut, made when he was 28, antiques dealer Jesús Gris (Luppi) discovers a centuries-old device that grants immortality through the sting of a parasitic insect. As Gris confronts the physical toll of his own immortality, he must also keep the device from falling into the hands of a dying industrialist (Brook) and his violent henchman/nephew (Perlman). A new 4K restoration will be shown!

Admission free for all screenings, seating limited. No admission 15 minutes after scheduled start times. Please visit our website for a complete listing of programs and descriptions.

This year’s series of programs co-presented by Latin American, Caribbean, and Iberian Studies at UW-Madison puts the spotlight on all LACIS regions with local premieres of new features and several recent restorations. The series includes the first Madison showings of Sirāt (Spain) and A Poet (Colombia), plus repertory screenings of Mario Soffici’s Prisoneros de la Tierra (Argentina), Eloy de la Iglesia’s Confessions of a Congressman (Spain), Guillermo del Toro’s horror fable Cronos (Mexico), Euzhan Palcy’s Sugar Cane Alley (Martinique), and the Hollywood Technicolor production of Mark of the Renegade, starring Ricardo Montalban and directed by Argentine emigre Hugo Fregonese. The series is presented with the generous support of Latin American, Caribbean, and Iberian Studies (LACIS) at UW-Madison. Special Thanks to Adrianna Angel, Sarah Ripp, Sarah McKinnon.