ONLINE: Cross Plains Chamber of Commerce Annual Meeting
media release: The Cross Plains Area Chamber of Commerce Annual Meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, March 17, at 1:00pm and will take place virtually via Zoom. All current & past chamber members, as well as community members, are invited and encouraged to attend.
Why Should I attend?
- Learn about the current state of the chamber.
- Meet the nominees for the Chamber Board of Directors
- See what the chamber is planning for 2021.
- Discover what’s in store for the 2022 and beyond.
Zoom Meeting Details:
Join Cross Plains Area Chamber of Commerce Annual Meeting via Zoom
https://financialguide.zoom.
Meeting ID: 966 689 8903
Passcode: 500653
