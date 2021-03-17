ONLINE: Cross Plains Chamber of Commerce Annual Meeting

media release: The Cross Plains Area Chamber of Commerce Annual Meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, March 17, at 1:00pm and will take place virtually via Zoom. All current & past chamber members, as well as community members, are invited and encouraged to attend.

Why Should I attend?

Learn about the current state of the chamber.

Meet the nominees for the Chamber Board of Directors

See what the chamber is planning for 2021.

Discover what’s in store for the 2022 and beyond.

Zoom Meeting Details:

Join Cross Plains Area Chamber of Commerce Annual Meeting via Zoom

https://financialguide.zoom. us/j/9666898903?pwd= S1FRWnMrK2J0Y0s0K0xFdjhPdTB5dz 09

Meeting ID: 966 689 8903

Passcode: 500653