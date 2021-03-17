ONLINE: Cross Plains Chamber of Commerce Annual Meeting

media release: The Cross Plains Area Chamber of Commerce Annual Meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, March 17, at 1:00pm and will take place virtually via Zoom. All current & past chamber members, as well as community members, are invited and encouraged to attend.

Why Should I attend?

  • Learn about the current state of the chamber.
  • Meet the nominees for the Chamber Board of Directors
  • See what the chamber is planning for 2021.
  • Discover what’s in store for the 2022 and beyond.

Zoom Meeting Details:

Join Cross Plains Area Chamber of Commerce Annual Meeting via Zoom 

https://financialguide.zoom.us/j/9666898903?pwd=S1FRWnMrK2J0Y0s0K0xFdjhPdTB5dz09

Meeting ID: 966 689 8903

Passcode: 500653

