media release:

Here's what's happening in Cross Plains Memorial Day:

Cross Plains - Middleton American Legion Post 245 Memorial Day Celebrations:

11:00 am Parade on Park Street from Park Elementary School to American Legion Park

Memorial Day program to follow the parade by American Legion Post 245

Cross Plains Lions Club Brat Stand serving food from 10:00am-2:00pm (or until food runs out). They will pause sales for the Memorial Ceremony.

The Annual Chamber Chicken BBQ will NOT take place this year due to the unknown state of COVID during the planning stages of that event.

However, area businesses will offer Memorial Day specials.