Cross Plains Wine Walk

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media release: Cross Plains Area Chamber of Commerce event.

Your walking shoes and some good friends are all you need to enjoy the day!

Registration is from 2:30-3:00pm at Endres Insurance Agency, with the wine flowing from 3:00-6:00pm. Stop at numerous businesses around Cross Plains to try different wines, non-alcoholic beverages, and snacks while supporting our small businesses!

First pours of the afterparty start at 6:00pm at Remington's Tavern, with bingo card winners being drawn at 6:30pm (need not be present to win).

This year, you have the option to choose a full wine tour or a full NA tour (we see you, sober friends!) We are extremely excited to offer this and serve everyone, regardless of their alcohol-related desires. Please denote which option you'll partake in at checkout.

Your registration gets you: - Swag bag filled with goodies and snacks from our local businesses - Wine tumbler - Bingo card (your entry into the big prize drawings at the end!) - Two wine options at each of the stops - Non-alcoholic options (mocktails, NA wine and beer, and more) at each of the stops - Food at each of the stops - Entry into businesses' games and giveaways at the stops.

Grab your ticket today, because this event is capped (so we can make sure we have enough wine for you)!

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