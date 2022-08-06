The Crosses, All Meridians, Birth of Tragedy, Magnetic Minds

media release: A special night of thoughtful, aggressive music featuring Die Kreuzen frontman Dan Kubinski with The Crosses, Madison locals All Meridians, Birth of Tragedy and heavy grooves from Milwaukee's Magnetic Minds.

Doors open at 7pm

Show starts at 8pm sharp!

$5

The Crosses

The Crosses play the first self titled Die Kreuzen LP front to back, faves from Oct File & originals!

https://www.facebook.com/thecrossesband

All Meridians

All Meridians is a heavy, introspective post-metal band based in Madison, Wisconsin.

https://www.facebook.com/AllMeridians

Birth of Tragedy

Tight and driving two-piece. This is what corn would sound like if it could scream when the combine rips through!

https://www.facebook.com/birthoftragedy

Magnetic Minds

Trio of sonic heavy grooves that means to mend minds magnetically.

https://www.facebook.com/magnetic.minds