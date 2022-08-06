The Crosses, All Meridians, Birth of Tragedy, Magnetic Minds
BarleyPop Live 121 W. Main St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
media release: A special night of thoughtful, aggressive music featuring Die Kreuzen frontman Dan Kubinski with The Crosses, Madison locals All Meridians, Birth of Tragedy and heavy grooves from Milwaukee's Magnetic Minds.
Doors open at 7pm
Show starts at 8pm sharp!
$5
The Crosses
The Crosses play the first self titled Die Kreuzen LP front to back, faves from Oct File & originals!
https://www.facebook.com/thecrossesband
All Meridians
All Meridians is a heavy, introspective post-metal band based in Madison, Wisconsin.
https://www.facebook.com/AllMeridians
Birth of Tragedy
Tight and driving two-piece. This is what corn would sound like if it could scream when the combine rips through!
https://www.facebook.com/birthoftragedy
Magnetic Minds
Trio of sonic heavy grooves that means to mend minds magnetically.