CrossFit Finale Watch Party

media release: Join us for the CrossFit Games Finale at the Wisco Barbell Club on August 6th! Watch the games live from 9 AM to 4 PM and enjoy activities, food, and fun strength challenges with prizes.

All are welcome, whether you're a seasoned CrossFit enthusiast or just love action-packed events. Bring your friends, pets, and family for a fun Sunday at our CrossFit Games Final Event Viewing Party!

For more info, visit wiscobarbell.club or find us on socials @wiscobarbellclub.