ONLINE: Crossing a Line: Laws, Violence, & Roadblocks to Palestinian Political Expression

press release: Online via Zoom.

Amahl Bishara is associate professor and chair of the Anthropology Department and affiliate faculty with the Department of Race, Colonialism and Diaspora at Tufts University. She is the author of the forthcoming book Crossing a Line: Laws, Violence, & Roadblocks to Palestinian Political Expression. She is also the author of Back Stories: U.S. News and Palestinian Politics (Stanford University Press 2013). Working with youth at the Lajee Center, in Aida Refugee Camp, Bethlehem, she has co-produced two bilingual children’s books, The Boy and the Wall (2005) and The Aida Camp Alphabet (2015).

Due to COVID-19 all Havens Wright Center events will be hosted online via zoom this semester. To attend an event you must register in advance on Eventbrite (click on the links above). You will be sent a confirmation email after registering, and on the day of the talk you will be sent a link to join the zoom call, along with instructions on how to do this. If you do not receive the meeting link please make sure to check your junk mail folder. For any additional information on how to use the technology please email jmsaad@wisc.edu.