press release: Crossing Between is a shared show between choreographers Collette Stewart and Liz Sexe that will be presented on April 28th at 7:30 p.m. at The Crossing in Madison. Sexe will be presenting a reworking of -ment, a group work with original music by Timothy Russell. Stewart will be premiering The Circumstance of Life and Death, a new group work.

Liz Sexe’s piece -ment is about becoming. This suffix is often added to a verb to make it a noun; actions that are done in a way that they become grounded in a concrete form. Move-ment, agree-ment, commit-ment all nouns that have a base of an action. The piece was first realized in 2012 and since has grown from a duet to a quintet. The dancers for this rendition include Allison Hales Espeseth, Molly Hodgson, Lyndsay Lewis, Ryann Marlar and Emily Schultz who have added many more textures and layers. The original sound score is by Timothy Russell.

Collette Stewart’s interest in text, movement and meditation has followed her through a 20-year career creating dances that combine savvy story-telling with movement ideas rich in presence and energy flow. Meditative concepts such as emptiness and awareness practically serve her creative process, and often serve as a subject matter as well. In her latest work, The Circumstance of Life and Death, Stewart succinctly lays out an abridged creation story, highlighting the evolutionary road humans have taken in an attempt to assuage our natural fear of death. Broadly inspired by the Buddhist concept of the Bardo - the time spent between death and rebirth - Stewart explores the immaterial in a manner that is comedic, serious, and reliably uncertain.

Tickets can be pre-ordered online at crossingbetween.brownpapertick ets.com or $10 at the door. Seating is limited.