Crossing Bridges

press release: An educational discussion group for people with mild memory impairment and their families. October 31 and November 7, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Lunch will be provided. No charge, but registration is required. Before attending, please contact ADAW and complete a brief informational interview to determine if this program is the best fit for you. After registering, the location will be disclosed. Contact ADAW Dementia Outreach Specialist Norleen Kralapp, 608-661-0463 or email norleen.kralapp@alzwisc.org, to register. After completing this program, participants can join a ADAW support group for people with early Alzheimer's or other dementia and their families.