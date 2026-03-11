Crossing the Continental Divide
media release: Our country is more divided than ever, with too many of us isolated from those who hold different views. This division damages our communities, disrupts our families, and stops us from working together for the common good. Don’t miss this chance to learn their core principles and start making a difference. Free using promo code: BRAVER. Details in event link.
Alicia Ashman Library 733 N. High Point Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53717
