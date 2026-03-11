Crossing the Continental Divide

RSVP

Alicia Ashman Library 733 N. High Point Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53717

media release: Our country is more divided than ever, with too many of us isolated from those who hold different views. This division damages our communities, disrupts our families, and stops us from working together for the common good. Don’t miss this chance to learn their core principles and start making a difference. Free using promo code: BRAVER. Details in event link.

Info

Alicia Ashman Library 733 N. High Point Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53717
Politics & Activism
920-579-0040
please enable javascript to view
RSVP
Google Calendar - Crossing the Continental Divide - 2026-03-21 10:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Crossing the Continental Divide - 2026-03-21 10:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Crossing the Continental Divide - 2026-03-21 10:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Crossing the Continental Divide - 2026-03-21 10:00:00 ical