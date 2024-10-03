media release: Sweden, Turkey | 2024 | DCP | 106 min. | Georgian, Turkish with English subtitles

Director: Levan Akin

Cast: Mzia Arabuli, Lucas Kankava, Deniz Dumanli

In rural Georgia, retired schoolteacher Lia sets off on a quest to bring her long-missing trans niece back home. A young neighbor informs Lia that he’s heard the runaway has landed in Istanbul, and then surprises her by tagging along for the search. The odd couple of stoic retiree and restless teen join forces to scour a foreign city’s subculture. Levan Akin’s moving followup to the acclaimed And Then We Danced boasts a pair of fantastic lead performances, and doubles as a rich portrait of contemporary Istanbul.

