Crossings: Latinx Prints reception

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Subspace Gallery 1853 Helena St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

media release: Crossings: Latinx Prints, April 24 - October 31, 2026. Opening Reception: Friday, April 24, 7-11pm, curator's comments @ 8:30pm

At the opening reception Marc Fischer, editor of Half Letter Press (Chicago) will also give a brief overview of some of his latest publishing projects. Both of us will be participating in Madison's Print and Resist Zine Fest 2026 on Saturday, 25th at the Madison Public Library, 11am - 4pm...be there!

After the opening event, call to visit: 920-217-1775.

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Subspace Gallery 1853 Helena St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
Art Exhibits & Events
920-217-1775
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