media release: Crossroads: A Convening of Queer Midwest Curators, facilitated by curator Kyle Herrington, is a public forum uniting queer curators from the Midwest to address challenges, share strategies, and build networks for advancing queer art and curatorial practices in a region facing unique socio-political and logistical obstacles.

This event is made possible in part by a Curatorial Advancement Grant from the Emily Hall Tremaine Foundation and is a fiscally sponsored project by the New York Foundation for the Arts.