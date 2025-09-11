Crossroads: A Convening of Queer Midwest Curators

Madison Museum of Contemporary Art 227 State St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: Crossroads: A Convening of Queer Midwest Curators, facilitated by curator Kyle Herrington, is a public forum uniting queer curators from the Midwest to address challenges, share strategies, and build networks for advancing queer art and curatorial practices in a region facing unique socio-political and logistical obstacles.

This event is made possible in part by a Curatorial Advancement Grant from the Emily Hall Tremaine Foundation and is a fiscally sponsored project by the New York Foundation for the Arts. 

