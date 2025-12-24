How Failure Fuels Innovation

media release: Failure is often seen as a setback—but in science and entrepreneurship, it can be the spark that drives breakthroughs. In this first installment of our Productive Failure Mini-Series, explore how missteps, unexpected results, and strategic pivots shape discovery, strengthen ideas, and fuel innovation. Through real-world examples from the laboratory and the startup landscape, this conversation reveals how embracing uncertainty and learning from what doesn’t work can open the door to transformative success.

Wisconsin Institute for Discovery "Crossroads of Ideas" talk. Free, but RSVP.