press release: Crossroads of Ideas: COVID-19 and a Deluge of Data

Join Caroline Chen, health care reporter for ProPublica and UW–Madison's fall 2021 Science Writer in Residence, and a panel of campus experts for a hybrid event focused on how we communicate and make sense of numbers and other data, especially during the rapidly evolving pandemic and amidst a steady stream of misinformation.

Panelists:

Jordan Ellenberg, mathematics, Wisconsin Institute for Discovery

Ajay Sethi, population health sciences

Dominique Brossard, life sciences communication, Morgridge Institute for Research

Taking place at the Discovery Building and online. Choose your option when registering.

Crossroads of Ideas is supported by the Morgridge Institute for Research, UW–Madison and WARF.