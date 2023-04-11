Crossroads of Ideas

media release: Wisconsin’s Role in Harnessing Fusion Energy

Fusion holds promise to provide abundant clean energy, but realizing this promise will require partners from academia, government, community organizations, and the private sector. Cary Forest, professor of physics and co-founder of Realta Fusion, will explore recent breakthroughs in fusion energy and highlight Wisconsin’s role. He will also share the story of Realta Fusion, a UW-Madison startup with WARF support that seeks to use fusion to provide industrial process heat.

This event will be held at the Discovery Building and will also be available on Zoom. The Cap Times is the media partner for Crossroads.