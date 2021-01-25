ONLINE: Crossroads of Ideas

press release: Public Perception of Science in a Post-Pandemic World

The pandemic has revealed issues with how science is perceived and understood by the public. The rapid pace of science around SARS-CoV-2 and COVID-19 has exposed issues in society around science communication and the impact of politics on the scientific process. Join us for a discussion about what we have learned about science and society during these extraordinary circumstances and how we can move forward.

Featuring: Dominique Brossard, Life Sciences Communications; Eric Wilcots, Letters and Science; Ajay Sethi, Population Health Sciences; Brad Schwartz, Morgridge Institute for Research; and Kelly Tyrrell, UW Communications (moderator).

Monday, January 25 | 5-6 p.m.

Part of a monthly series on thought-provoking public issues.

Register here. Learn more at discovery.wisc.edu/crossroads