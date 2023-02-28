Crossroads of Ideas

media release: What do Americans think about foreign electoral intervention?

Foreign electoral intervention is a powerful tool of foreign policy, and understanding how the U.S. public thinks about this issue is crucial.

In this talk — the conclusion of a four-part miniseries featuring outstanding UW researchers who have received WARF faculty awards — Jessica L. P. Weeks will explore how Americans think about foreign intervention in U.S. elections, U.S. candidates who solicit such intervention, and finally, U.S. intervention in the elections of other countries.

Jessica L. P. Weeks is a professor of political science and the H. H. Douglas Weaver Chair in Diplomacy and International Relations.

Her research has appeared in journals including the American Political Science Review, the Journal of Political Science, the Journal of Politics, International Organization and World Politics. Her book, Dictators at War and Peace, explores the domestic politics of international conflict in dictatorships. Weeks was the 2018 recipient of the International Studies Association Karl Deutsch Award, recognizing the scholar under 40 who has made the most significant contribution to the study of international relations.

Weeks holds a B.A. in political science from The Ohio State University, a master’s degree in international history from the Graduate Institute of International and Development Studies and a Ph.D. in political science from Stanford University.

This event will be held at the Discovery Building and will also be available on Zoom.

