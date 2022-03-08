press release: Crossroads of Ideas: What is free will?

Our five-part Big Questions series continues as Duke University developmental psychologist Tamar Kushnir and UW-Madison philosopher Martha Gibson discuss one of the attributes that makes us human: free will.

To what extent do we have agency when it comes to what we do, since culture, context and biology converge to make us who we are, informing how we approach decisions and choices throughout our lives? Can we act of our own free will in view of forces seemingly beyond our control? UW-Madison educational historian Adam Nelson will moderate a discussion and field audience questions.

Part of a monthly series on thought-provoking public issues.

Learn more at https://www.warf.org/programs-events/community/crossroads-of-ideas/