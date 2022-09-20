press release: Science to the Rescue: How Wisconsin Cities Use Science and Why Their Future Depends on It is free and open to the public.

From navigating a global pandemic to mitigating the effects of climate change and pursuing policy changes to make communities safer, cities in Wisconsin, across the nation and throughout the world are facing increasingly complex challenges. Local leaders rely on science to solve problems and create healthy, equitable and sustainable communities.

Join us for an exciting discussion with local experts, held in partnership with the UniverCity Alliance.

Featuring: Gavin Luter, UniverCity Alliance (moderator); Andrea Hicks, Civil and Environmental Engineering; Ajay Sethi, Population Health Sciences; Diego Román, Curriculum and Instruction; Laura Albert, Industrial and Systems Engineering; Ché Stedman, City of Madison Fire Department; and Matthew Scanlin, Public Health Madison and Dane County.

This event will be held at the Discovery Building and will also be livestreamed on Zoom.

Learn more at https://www.warf.org/programs-events/community/crossroads-of-ideas/

If you need an accommodation to attend this event, please contact our events team at events@warf.org, 608.316.4534.