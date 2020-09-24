ONLINE: Crossroads of Ideas
press release: Election 2020: Insights from UW-Madison experts
Gear up for the first debate with:
- Kathy Cramer, political science
- Steve Deller, agricultural & applied economics
- Linda Greene, law
- Baron Kelly, theater and drama
- Allison Prasch, communication arts
- Ajay Sethi, population health sciences
Thursday, September 24 | 5-6 p.m.
Part of a monthly series on thought-provoking public issues.
Register here. Learn more at discovery.wisc.edu/crossroads
