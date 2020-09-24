ONLINE: Crossroads of Ideas

press release: Election 2020: Insights from UW-Madison experts

Gear up for the first debate with:

Kathy Cramer, political science

Steve Deller, agricultural & applied economics

Linda Greene, law

Baron Kelly, theater and drama

Allison Prasch, communication arts

Ajay Sethi, population health sciences

Thursday, September 24 | 5-6 p.m.

Part of a monthly series on thought-provoking public issues.

Register here. Learn more at discovery.wisc.edu/crossroads