ONLINE: Crossroads of Ideas

press release: Election 2020: Insights from UW-Madison experts

Gear up for the first debate with:

  • Kathy Cramer, political science
  • Steve Deller, agricultural & applied economics
  • Linda Greene, law
  • Baron Kelly, theater and drama
  • Allison Prasch, communication arts
  • Ajay Sethi, population health sciences

Thursday, September 24 | 5-6 p.m.

Part of a monthly series on thought-provoking public issues.

Register here. Learn more at discovery.wisc.edu/crossroads

